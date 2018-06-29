5 Wrestlers likely to pull off an Upset Victory in G1 Climax

Tanvir Virdee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 703 // 29 Jun 2018, 20:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

An upset victory is a common thing in tournaments.

In a Wrestling tournament, an upset victory is bound to happen. It happens all the time. The most recent upset in an NJPW Tournament was Zack Sabre Jr winning the New Japan Cup as it was unexpected and he beat the likes Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

In the G1 Climax this year, there are 20 participants spread amongst 2 blocks, The A block comprising of names such as, Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, Togi Makabe and Jay White, and the B block, which includes wrestlers such as Kenny Omega, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Tetsuya Naito.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

But with big names like this, some smaller names that are involved, like Hangman Page, will most likely pick up a big win over one or two of them. Last year it happened when Juice Robinson picked up a win over then IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion in the form of Michael Elgin.

With many names big and small or even medium participating in this year's prestigious tournament, why don't we look at who is most likely going to pull off the upsets?

#5 Toru Yano

Y-T-R is a comedic wrestler who uses underhanded tactics.

Toru Yano always gets an upset victory. It's a common trend with the comedian of the group CHAOS and the Jester of New Japan to go ahead with his low blows, going for the turnbuckle pads and use of his DVD, he will pull the wool over the referees' eyes and win. Last year the victim of the upset from Yano was Minoru Suzuki. This year it's a bit tougher to predict who Yano will use his underhanded tactics against, as he's in the B block with Zack Sabre Jr, Sanada and CHAOS stablemates Goto and Ishii.

However, with an article from Tokyo Sports revealing that in the tournament this year he's not going to be pulling any funny business, it's hard to believe that he won't revert to his old ways and that right now he's just tricking the press.

Yano provides those funny moments that fans remember in the G1 Climax, the best example is last year against Bullet Clubs Kenny Omega. Yano always gets upset, and that's why he is my number 5.