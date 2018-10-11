5 Wrestlers that can potentially accept Lio Rush's open challenge

blake sexton

Lio Rush has been dominant since making his debut on 205 Live. He shines not only as Bobby Lashley's manager but as the 23-year-old Peace of Gold. He has defeated the likes of Akira Tozawa & Noam Dar since joining 205 Live and is set to host an open challenge on 205 Live. There are several wrestlers that can potentially accept this open challenge.

#5 Noam Dar

Noam Dar has been involved in a rivalry with Lio Rush.

This is the most likely participant. Lio Rush defeated Noam Dar the last time that these two superstars faced off so it would make sense that Noam Dar would want a rematch. Especially since Lio Rush got the win because of Noam Dar's aggressiveness. While this would be a boring participant since it is pretty easy to predict that Noam Dar will accept this challenge, at least it will be a good match.

#4 Ariya Daivari

Ariya Daivari is bound to make his return soon.

Ariya Daivari has been injured for the past few months. He will likely return at some point over the next few weeks. While it isn't likely since Ariya Daivari and Lio Rush are both heels, it is easy to see an extremely aggressive Ariya Daivari going after a cocky character like Lio Rush.

#3 Sunil Singh

These two had an altercation on the Mixed Match Challenge.

Jinder Mahal certainly has a reason to be angry with Lio Rush. He arguably caused Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley & Mickie James) to get a victory over his team of Mahalicia in the Mixed Match Challenge. He obviously wants to get revenge on Lio Rush. However, he is not of Cruiserweight size so he can't accept his challenge. It would make a lot of sense for Sunil Singh to accept the challenge for him since Lio Rush laid him out during the Mixed Match Challenge.

