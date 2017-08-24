5 wrestlers whose characters thought they were smarter than you

Fans were often irate at having someone talk down to them. Was there anything wrong with being called ?The unwashed masses,' or a plebeian?

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 17:47 IST

The Genius of the WWE would always profess his intelligence.

Intelligence is, defined simply, a reflection of someone's accumulated knowledge and ability to use said knowledge. Indicators of intelligence could be a compendious vocabulary or several university degrees; so really, intelligence is not simply bestowed upon someone, but achieved through fastidious practice and study.

In the world of professional wrestling, there have been a number of instances where men were so intelligent that it was impossible to ignore. Perhaps that meant they articulated a vocabulary filled with words that most could only define if they scrutinized a dictionary or a thesaurus.

These wrestling characters didn't simply believe they were smart, they asserted they were smarter than any fan! How dare they! In these characters' minds, fans were supposed to feel embarrassed that they didn't have the same voluminous knowledge that this erudite combatant did. However, fans were often irate at having someone talk down to them.

Was there anything wrong with being called ‘The unwashed masses,' or a plebeian? It is safe to say, yes. Reactions from the patrons were priceless, and the response was fantastic. Here are five wrestlers whose characters thought they were smarter than you, the wrestling fan.

#5 The Genius

A man of great intelligence, The Genius believed he was greater than the fans watching.

During the mid-1980s, Lanny Poffo debuted in WWE and was known simply as ‘Leaping Lanny'. This rather lanky wrestler couldn't just lunge, jump and hurl himself over top of his opponents, he possessed athletic, gymnastic qualities that were uncommon for the time.

The problem was, for as talented as Poffo was in the ring, his generic persona didn't generate the type of reaction that was needed. It seemed as though his character needed some edge, as simply demonstrating athleticism was insufficient.

He was in need of a character change, and ultimately fans were presented with an articulate persona that pompously proclaimed how much smarter he was than the fans. ‘The Genius' was a poet, sartorially resplendent in the attire of a graduate, with a mortarboard and gown.

He perambulated to the ring carrying a clipboard which held the poems he used to insult his opponents before they began their match.