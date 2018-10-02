5 wrestlers who are overrated and 5 who are underrated in WWE right now

For many reasons, hardcore wrestling fans dislike WWE. It's not because of wrestling matches in WWE are not that great as outside, but because of their way of booking wrestlers. Many wrestlers on the roster that are not liked, but given more opportunities than others. On the other hand, wrestlers who the fans want to see pushed, are either ruined or used as an enhancement talent.

Some wrestlers who the fans don't like either given the main events while others deserving are mostly sidelined. Some are pushed more than deserved while others are not used up to their potential. The wrestlers who deserve to become world champion lose often. Here are five wrestlers who are overrated and five that are underrated:

Overrated: Baron Corbin

The Lone Wolf is the man that WWE has been pushing since he joined the main roster. He has been a successful wrestler since joining WWE. He won the Andre 'The Giant' Memorial Battle Royal on his first night and won the Money in the Bank a year later. Not everyone is a fan of his work as a wrestler and his finisher 'End of Days' is probably the only good thing about his in-ring abilities. Even his authority character is helping him get into the main event scene. However, he is not that talented that WWE pushes him.

Vince is high on him, even higher than Baron could himself digest. That makes him one of the most overrated wrestlers in WWE

Underrated: Bobby Roode

Where's the Glorious One we all know?

Bobby Roode is a veteran who has the talent and the potential to become the best. However, WWE management doesn't make it seem so. The Glorious One has been booked in unmeaningful rivalries and merely as an enhancement talent on the television.

Bobby Roode has the potential to be the main event star as a heel. He is that good. However, WWE's booking has been unpleasant that makes Bobby Roode is one of the most underrated wrestlers on the roster today.

