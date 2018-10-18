5 Wrestlers Who Can Be The First to Defeat Ronda Rousey

Archit Sahay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.30K // 18 Oct 2018, 21:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triumphant Ronda

Ronda Rousey is being booked at the highest level possible. She is the current Raw Women's champion and is undefeated in all forms of competition till now. This is appropriate as she has exceeded all expectations as an in-ring performer and her character work and matches have been very well received by the fans. She also happens to be legitimately one of the toughest women on the planet and also a huge mainstream draw which makes her even more deserving of her position.

However, this also ensures a huge opportunity for the person who becomes the first to defeat her one on one. This would be an accomplishment of a lifetime for that superstar and thus, needs to be booked optimally.

I don't insist on Ronda's mini undefeated streak being explicitly emphasized every now and then until this finally happens as it would be the same as Asuka's case which didn't too well for her. Also, WWE has already done that, and as even using something of your own again is considered plagiarism on famous online sports sites, WWE must not do the same again. The reference should only be made when this finally happens.

As for when this should happen, moderation is the key. There is no point in delaying it too much and doing so too early wouldn't ensure enough credibility to the performer who accomplishes this feat. Let's take a look at five superstars who would be suitable for this.

#5. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte at Smackdown 1000

Yes, this one has a lot of negatives. Firstly, it would make Charlotte more of the female Roman Reigns she is currently showing signs of being. She shouldn't be shoved down our throats. Also, it's never a good idea to keep all of your eggs in the same basket. She already has enough accomplishments to be considered an all-time great.

However, she is one of the very few women who could believably defeat Rousey. This would also solidify her status as the face of the Women's division. Ideally, if at all this has to happen, it should happen at WrestleMania 36. If rules are followed, Charlotte and Ronda can get on the same brand earliest by post WrestleMania next year.

Then, they would need some time to get a rivalry going. It's impractical for Rousey to still be Women's champion till that time, so she can lose the title in a similar fashion as Brock lost his at WrestleMania 31 and then win it back. Charlotte can then have a marquee match with her at WrestleMania 36, possibly even in the main event and dethrone her.

1 / 5 NEXT