5 WWE Superstars who could face Ricochet for the United States Championship after Stomping Grounds 2019

Sourav A FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 652 // 24 Jun 2019, 10:57 IST

AJ Styles vs Ricochet could be one of the defining moments in the US Championship history

In a fortunate turn of events at WWE Stomping Grounds, the world witnessed Ricochet lift the United States Championship. He defeated Samoa Joe in order to win the gold and put an end to latter's brutal title run.

Although the following backstage events suggested that AJ Styles will be his first challenger, Ricochet has the potential to work wonders with some of the other names on the roster as well. His high flying in-ring skills and composed demeanour in the most complicated move sets makes him quite intimidating inside the squared circle.

If booked well, Ricochet can take the US Championship to new heights of popularity and excitement on Monday nights. He has proven time and again that he is worthy of carrying the hopes and dreams of the WWE Universe who wish to see thrilling, fast-paced encounters each week.

Therefore, it is safe to say that Ricochet can hold onto the title for a few weeks during which he can face the following wrestlers.

#5. Rey Mysterio

Does he have the strongest claim to the US Title?

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE last year as a surprise entrant in Royal Rumble. He moved to SmackDown and also represented the blue brand in a 5-on-5 match against RAW in the Survivor series before being drafted to RAW in the Superstar shake-up.

After toiling for several weeks alongside his son on RAW, Rey Mysterio finally managed to beat Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank and won the US Championship for the first time in his WWE career. Unfortunately, he had to vacate the title due to an injury.

However, he stated that he will return by the end of June in a recent interview, which leaves us with the possible match between him and Ricochet.

Both these Superstars are known for insane high-flying moves and their agility inside the ring. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Ricochet will react to Mysterio when the latter comes back and wishes to reclaim his title.

