5 wrestlers who are likely to sign with WWE

Which of the current Impact roster will join America's top promotion?

Impact Wrestling has had a solid 2018 with Don Callis and Scott D'Amore overseeing operations. Despite this, money problems have persisted and the company has continued to lose stars from their roster including Bobby Lashley, EC3, Alberto El Patron and Sienna.

With the WWE positioned as the top wrestling company for years to come, more Impact stars are likely to head there in the near future. Here are some of the names that you will likely see leave for the WWE in 2019.

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

The Lucha Bros in action

The Lucha Bros are currently enjoying success on both Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground. Despite a reluctance among many Mexican wrestlers to join WWE, this pairing's potential signing is gaining momentum after they canceled a number of independent bookings. Dave Meltzer has confirmed the interest from WWE due to the need to increase Mexican representatives on the roster.

Signs point to the Lucha Bros debuting on NXT in early 2019. This is somewhat surprising considering the draw that the brothers have become over the last few years. However, it will probably not take long before WWE fans can look forward to seeing Pentagon Jr use his devastating finisher on either RAW or Smackdown when he gets his inevitable promotion to the main shows.

