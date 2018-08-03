5 wrestlers who could strengthen WWE brands

Cody has progressed immensely since leaving WWE

The last few years in WWE has been excited. Fans have witnessed the arrival of superstars such as; AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Pete Dunne, see video below. Their presence has afforded excellent match-ups and strengthened WWE programming. The entertainment value has been exponential. Nevertheless, it has seemed to dwindle recently.

On Raw fans are greeted with Roman Reigns and the main event scene. Whereas, on SmackDown Live, Rusev Day is running wild. This programming has become dulled compared to past times. Nevertheless, 205 Live and NXT have been flourishing recently. Perhaps due to Triple H taking majority control. Therefore, what can WWE change?

Ultimately WWE must consider hiring new talent. Agreed, NXT usually serves this purpose. However, the issue seems evident on Raw and SmackDown Live. Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Velveteen Dream are performing excellently on NXT. Therefore, it would be damaging to promote them. Consequently, WWE could look at options outside their company. Here are some options.

# 5. Matt Sydal (205 Live)

Matt Sydal and Richochet were excellent together

Since the arrival of Drake Maverick (Rockstar Spud) to 205 Live, it seems programming has improved. Moreover, performances by Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander has been crucial to success. However, there is room for improvement. There is room for excellent matches.

In Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA), Matt Sydal has been performing excellently, predominantly working in their X-Division. Impact's X-Division is effectively their version of the WWE Cruiserweight Division. He has won both X-Division and Grand Championships whilst performing in Impact.

Importantly Sydal formerly wrestled in WWE as Evan Bourne. He was reasonably successful, winning tag team championships. Therefore, his prior experience and excellent aerial abilities in the ring would strengthen 205 Live. Moreover, he can work with different opponents and weight divisions. Sydal's presence would be beneficial to WWE, see video below.

