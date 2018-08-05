Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 wrestlers who deserve a championship run in WWE

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
620   //    05 Aug 2018, 22:24 IST

Demon Finn Balor in NXT
Demon Finn Balor in NXT

Throughout wrestling history, championship reigns would solidify careers. The Ultimate Warrior would topple Honk Tonk Man for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, leading him to the WWE Championship. Moreover, CM Punk would become the longest reigning WWE Champion. Both names are synonymous with success.

Regardless of these examples, there are those overlooked. Names such as; Mr Perfect, British Bulldog, and Vader all missed out on championship success in WWE. In modern times, names like Finn Balor could be considered overlooked. The use of talent in NJPW and ROH is excellent. Therefore, WWE could consider altering their mindset. 

Here are five such wrestlers who deserve an opportunity at a championship in WWE.

# 5. Velveteen Dream (NXT North American Championship)

Velveteen Dream performing in NXT
Velveteen Dream performing in NXT

Being 22 years old, Velveteen Dream has the greatest of potential. He has worked with Aleister Black. Moreover, he was involved in the inaugural North American Championship Ladder match. It is questionable why he has yet become a champion. 

Throughout his career Dream has performed with drama and passion. He exhumes excellent character work within the ring. Moreover, his promo presentation is excellent. However, what makes Dream unique is his ring credentials. He arguably has the best pure Elbow Drop since Randy Savage. 

At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV a plethora of excellent matches will occur. Presently, there is no scheduled match for Dream. However, he seems ready for action, see the video below. Regardless of his next opponent, Dream deserves a championship opportunity. Considering his performance for the North American Championship, could it be Adam Cole? 

