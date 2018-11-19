5 Wrestlers who didn't look too athletic but who were

Kevin Owens doesn't look like the prototypical superstar but he's even better.

One of the most famous lines of all time is that 'you shouldn't judge a book by its cover'. It basically means don't judge someone or something basically on his or her appearance.

Looks can be deceiving and ripped people aren't the only ones who can be athletic. Just ask a lot of MMA fighters.

The guys who look like someone off the street often have more endurance because the jacked fighters need more oxygen to power their muscles.

In pro wrestling, we are used to big or heavier wrestlers being powerful and strong but not necessarily athletic.

A lot of pro wrestlers today, however, buck that trend.

Wrestling is at its best when there are wrestlers of all shapes, sizes and athletic ability on a roster. If they are all cookie-cutter superstars, then it will likely be boring.

The following wrestlers didn't have the conventional look of an Ultimate Warrior or even a Shawn Michaels.

They are/were pretty darn agile for their size regardless of how they might look.

#5 Bam Bam Bigelow

The Beast from the East was a fixture in both WWF, WCW and ECW during his tenure.

If you were a child of the '80s or '90s and watched pro wrestling, chances are you were familiar with Bam Bam Bigelow.

His stout frame and bald, tattooed head were his trademarks, but so was his unconventional athleticism.

The guy was surprisingly quick for a guy who was billed at 390 pounds, making his flying headbutt off the top rope even more fearsome.

His agility made him even more dangerous when he joined ECW and competed in many hardcore matches.

If a near-400 pound guy jumps off the top rope onto a prone wrestler lying on a table, it's going to be more impactful than if a guy like Spike Dudley does so.

Bigelow was usually a solid mid-carder in WWF, ECW with the Triple Threat (Shane Douglas and Chris Candido) and in WCW with the Jersey Triad (DDP and Kanyon).

