    5 Wrestlers who enjoyed careers as soccer players 

    There are many current and former wrestlers who decided to switch goal posts for ring posts at some point in their career.

    Phillipa Marie
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 02:48 IST
    A number of interesting superstars started their careers on a football pitch
    A number of interesting superstars started their careers on a football pitch

    It appears that being an athlete is definitely a job that requires skill and commitment, which is why more often than not WWE will hire athletes who have already proved their worth either as weightlifters, cheerleaders or football players.

    Over the past few years, there have been a number of high profile cases where WWE have hired soccer players either from the UK or other surrounding countries and then attempted to train them to become wrestlers.

    This isn't uncommon, some footballers have been able to build up their body mass to a point where they would fit in well at the Performance Center, which is why there have been a number of former soccer players switching goal posts for ring posts in recent years.

    #5 Nikki Bella

    Nikki and Brie started out as soccer players
    Nikki and Brie started out as soccer players

    Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion and one of the most recognizable female wrestlers in the world right now, but wrestling wasn't her first love.

    The Total Divas star started out as a keen Soccer enthusiast and played the sport for Scottsdale Club in elementary school along with her sister, Brie.

    After Nikki graduated she went on to play soccer for Grossmont College but a leg injury marked the end of her soccer career and meant that she was forced to change many of her goals in life.

    Nikki had the dream of going on to play professionally for Arizona Heat Wave but just a week before she was meant to sign the contract for Arizona State University she snapped her tibia in half which caused her to lose her spot.

    Nikki and her sister later decided to move to Los Angeles and find an agent, before the duo auditioned for the WWE Diva Search in 2006 and became WWE Divas.

    Fetching more content...