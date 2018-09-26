5 Wrestlers who finished a match while injured

Jordan Stynes FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.24K // 26 Sep 2018, 16:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Don't try this at home!

Many people like to brand wrestling "fake", but fans of the sport will know that wrestling is anything but. Wrestlers go through years of training before stepping foot in a ring and have to perfect their moves so that they do not hurt themselves or someone else.

Even though WWE has moved away from the violence of the Attitude Era, the wrestlers risk their health every time they step into the ring.

There have been many times where a wrestler has gotten seriously injured during a match but their dedication to the fans and passion for the product have helped them win finish the match despite the pain.

These wrestlers have earned the respect of the fans who only discovered the extent of their injuries after the match. Fans acknowledge the fact that the wrestler fought through serious pain to finish the match for their entertainment. Here are 5 wrestlers who finished a match while injured.

#5. Kurt Angle - Summerslam 2000

Angle after the pedigree

Kurt Angle is one of the toughest people to ever walk the planet. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal with a broken neck in 1996 and then went on to become one of the best professional wrestlers ever.

At Summerslam 2000 Angle faced The Rock and Triple H in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship. During the match Angle received a botched Pedigree on the announcers table and suffered a concussion.

The table broke under the weight of the two men and Angle landed hard on his head. Angle has said that he remembers nothing from the night and blacked out during the match. He credits Triple H and Stephanie McMahon with helping him finish the match. Despite the injury the three men created a very memorable match.

1 / 5 NEXT