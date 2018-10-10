×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Wrestlers Who Have Been Underutilized Since Wrestlemania 34 

Jordan Stynes
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
438   //    10 Oct 2018, 22:10 IST

Balor Club is non-existent
Balor Club is non-existent

We are quickly approaching the beginning of the road to Wrestlemania 35. The only big pay-per-view left is Survivor Series in November and then WWE begin to slowly build towards Royal Rumble.

I know that in December, we also have TLC but I think that show will mostly be used to set up angles for the Rumble.

The post-Wrestlemania period is an interesting one. It is a time when some wrestlers cement their place on the card and a time when others fade into obscurity.

For example, guys like A.J Styles and Roman Reigns have held their respective spots in the main event scene. However, others have not been so lucky. Here are 5 wrestlers who have become irrelevant since Wrestlemania 34

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura

Now wait a minute! I know what you are thinking. "Shinsuke Nakamura is the United States Champion, how is he irrelevant?" Nakamura had an incredible start to 2018. In January, he won the Royal Rumble and went on to Wrestlemania to challenge AJ styles for the WWE Championship.

As we are all probably aware, he lost the match and turned heel afterwards. Unfortunately this began his descent down the card. Normally after a big heel turn a wrestler is pushed and wins the title in their next encounter. Not only did this not happen but Nakamura would go on to lose his next two title matches against Styles.

His current U.S title run is merely a consolation prize. Nakamura has not featured on the last two pay-per-view cards and it doesn't look likely that he will be on Crown Jewel either.

He has a World Cup qualifying match on Smackdown 1000 next week, but his opponent is the returning Rey Mysterio. I would be shocked if Rey lost his first match back.

The fix is easy, all they have to do is give him a couple of credible title defenses and he would shoot up the card again.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Usos Sasha Banks Finn Balor
Jordan Stynes
CONTRIBUTOR
The 5 Most Successful Acts Since The 2016 WWE Draft
RELATED STORY
9 matches that have been announced for WWE Television...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have risen since SummerSlam and 5...
RELATED STORY
Roman Reigns and his cousins: Meet his incredible family...
RELATED STORY
7 Things that must happen after WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 34: Ranking each WrestleMania match by its...
RELATED STORY
Hits and Misses from Raw and SmackDown ( May 21-27 2018)
RELATED STORY
20 Best WWE Segments of 2018 so far (10-1)
RELATED STORY
7 Dream matches with the current WWE roster
RELATED STORY
WWE results: the 10 biggest winners and losers in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us