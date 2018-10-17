5 Wrestlers Who Refused To Put Someone Else Over

A big part of a wrestler's job is to make your opponent look good. Some of the best wrestlers in the world have the ability to make others looks good, thus making themselves look good by proxy.

A wrestling match is a two way street. For every winner there is a loser. It's a part of the business, somebody has to go over and the other person has to be gracious enough to accept defeat.

Many wrestlers have made careers by constantly putting others over. However there have been many occasions where wrestlers have refused to do business with their opponents.

These wrestlers felt it wasn't in their best interests to put the other guys over. Some believed it would damage their careers, some believed that the outcome wasn't right for the feud and others just flat-out refused to help the other guy get over.

Refusing to put someone over is considered a big sin in the wrestling industry and many wrestlers' reputations and legacies have been damaged. Here are five wrestlers who allegedly refused to put someone else over.

#5. Hulk Hogan refused to put over Randy Orton

Hulk Hogan is the most famous wrestler ever. He is also known for refusing to put the other wrestlers over. I could probably write a entire separate list about about him. This is the most recent example of Hogan refusing to do business with a younger guy.

In 2006, the WWE were pushing Orton as a main event star that they could build around. They gave him the "Legend Killer" gimmick and put him in a huge Summerslam match with the biggest legend ever.

The original plans for the match saw Hogan doing the job and putting over the younger talent. However, Hogan refused to put the future star over and would only perform if he was guaranteed to win.

The WWE gave in to Hogan's demands and booked him to win but the incident resulted in WWE blacklisting him and refusing to bring him back for future matches because he would never lose.

