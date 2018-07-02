5 Wrestlers who were missed at Money In The Bank 2018

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 02 Jul 2018, 15:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view took place on June 17, 2018, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. The ninth annual event under the chronology of WWE comprised of 11 matches, including one match on the pre-show.

Despite having a stack-up match card and some jaw-dropping moments, a plethora of wrestlers missed the event due to different reasons. Some were dealing with injuries, whereas others had to face the deal of lack of storylines.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Let's take a look at five such Superstars who the fans sincerely missed at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

#5 Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Elias at the MITB PPV in what was considered as possibly the match of the night. His title reign was looking to be invincible, but just next night at Monday Night RAW, Dolph Ziggler answered the open challenge and defeated Rollins to become the IC Champ for the sixth time.

While the title change certainly brings a fresh angle to the Rollins-Ziggler/McIntyre rivalry, a tease at a larger platform would have garnered more attention from the WWE Universe.

Ziggler and McIntyre are two of the hottest prospects on the red brand, and an appearance from then at the event could've added more fuel to the feud.