5 Wrestlers who would be a perfect fit for NXT

Chris Sabin is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion

With the upcoming move to the USA Network, NXT is no longer the 'developmental brand' of WWE. NXT is undoubtedly one of the best brands in wrestling today. The Yellow and Black brand is the perfect mash-up of simple, old-school storytelling and new-age athleticism which makes for an engrossing watch every single week.

NXT's weekly TV show has been one of the most-watched shows on WWE Network and it is easy to see why that it is the case.

Some of the best WWE matches over the past few years have come under the NXT banner. Triple H's pet project has a rabid fanbase which is only increased after the show moves to Cable TV in two weeks.

It will be interesting to see the ratings that NXT can pull off in its debut episode on the USA Network. Anything near or above 1 million would be a huge win for WWE in our opinion.

While the current NXT roster is one of the best in the business at the moment, we expect the company to sign a few big independent stars in the coming months to give them an edge over their competition as we get set for the upcoming TV rating battle on Wednesday Nights.

Here are five wrestlers who would be a perfect fit for the Yellow and Black brand:

#5 The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin)

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly

One of the greatest tag teams to have never worked in WWE, the team of Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin, collectively known as The Motor City Machine Guns, have won championships in every promotion that they have been a part of. Sabin was recently spotted guest coaching at WWE's Performance Centre.

Apart from being a highly successful tag team competitor, Sabin has also tasted huge success as a singles star. He was the backbone of TNA/ IMPACT's X-Division for a long time, winning the X-Division Championship a record eight times.

Sabin reached the zenith of his singles career when he defeated Bully Ray to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Destination X 2013.

With the Street Profits potentially leaving NXT for the main roster, the Yellow and Black need new tag teams who can step up to the plate and challenge The Undisputed Era.

Shelly and Sabin could very well be that team. Besides, there is also the potential of Shelly re-uniting with his former Time Splitters partner, Kushida and the trio joining forces to combat The Undisputed Era's dominance in NXT.

