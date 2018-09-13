Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Wrestlers with best Shooting Star Press 

Anne Joseph
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.62K   //    13 Sep 2018, 12:41 IST

One of the most botched but beautiful move in aerial maneuvers
One of the most botched but beautiful moves in aerial manoeuvres

Wrestling is one of the most innovative and difficult sport. Agility, flexibility, strength and technique needs to hand in hand while a wrestler is wrestling. It has evolved beautifully along the time, and it has become one of the most watched sports in the world today.

There are several styles of wrestling, and one of the most famous styles is High-flying wrestling. High flying wrestling needs speed and flexibility. Many high-flying wrestlers are very prominent in the wrestling scene today like Rey Mysterio, Rob Van Dam, Jeff Hardy to name a few.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Shooting Star Press is a complicated move invented by Justin Thunder Liger. In this move, the wrestler jumps forward from an elevated position and presses his knees to his chest, executing a backflip and lands on the opponent as if performing a body press. As this move is considered dangerous, it has been banned several times because it can be botched easily and it can cause injury to both the competitors.

Here is a list of wrestlers who have proved their mastery in this move and have performed it tremendously.

#5 Mark Andrews

Inspired by the likes of Shawn Michaels and Rey Mysterio, Andrews is here to stay
Inspired by the likes of Shawn Michaels and Rey Mysterio, Andrews is here to stay

Perhaps the youngest one to make it to this list, Andrews is an amazing wrestler who has achieved a lot at a very young age. He is one of the most prominent high-flyers of the 205 Live division. With moves like moonsault and shooting star press in his arsenal, this talented wrestler made it to the semi-finale of the WWE UK Championship tournament in 2017.

Andrews has also competed in NXT, TNA and the independent circuit. His high flying moves have awed many previously, and soon, he might climb the ladder of success in WWE. 

Here is a clip of his Shootingstar Press.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Evan Bourne Ricochet WWE Network
Anne Joseph
ANALYST
Daydreamer and night thinker. Loves WWE, football and reading.
Top 10 Jewish Wrestlers in Pro Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 of the best pro wrestlers in the world at the moment
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers in WWE who sell moves to its absolute best
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who are being overlooked by fans
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who can increase Raw ratings if they return
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers WWE got right this year
RELATED STORY
4 Top wrestlers who refuse to join the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who could become the next WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
NXT Wrestlers with the most 5 star matches
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers we would Like to see in a Hell In A Cell match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us