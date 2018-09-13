5 Wrestlers with best Shooting Star Press

One of the most botched but beautiful moves in aerial manoeuvres

Wrestling is one of the most innovative and difficult sport. Agility, flexibility, strength and technique needs to hand in hand while a wrestler is wrestling. It has evolved beautifully along the time, and it has become one of the most watched sports in the world today.

There are several styles of wrestling, and one of the most famous styles is High-flying wrestling. High flying wrestling needs speed and flexibility. Many high-flying wrestlers are very prominent in the wrestling scene today like Rey Mysterio, Rob Van Dam, Jeff Hardy to name a few.

Shooting Star Press is a complicated move invented by Justin Thunder Liger. In this move, the wrestler jumps forward from an elevated position and presses his knees to his chest, executing a backflip and lands on the opponent as if performing a body press. As this move is considered dangerous, it has been banned several times because it can be botched easily and it can cause injury to both the competitors.

Here is a list of wrestlers who have proved their mastery in this move and have performed it tremendously.

#5 Mark Andrews

Inspired by the likes of Shawn Michaels and Rey Mysterio, Andrews is here to stay

Perhaps the youngest one to make it to this list, Andrews is an amazing wrestler who has achieved a lot at a very young age. He is one of the most prominent high-flyers of the 205 Live division. With moves like moonsault and shooting star press in his arsenal, this talented wrestler made it to the semi-finale of the WWE UK Championship tournament in 2017.

Andrews has also competed in NXT, TNA and the independent circuit. His high flying moves have awed many previously, and soon, he might climb the ladder of success in WWE.

Here is a clip of his Shootingstar Press.

