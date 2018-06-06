5 Wrestlers with cult followings

They may not be the highest paid wrestlers, but they have the most dedicated fans.

Shark Boy

Wrestlers such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair have millions of fans and enjoy astounding popularity, even years after their retirement. However, there is a certain breed of wrestlers who seem to inspire a cult-like dedication in their fanbase.

While they may not have as many fans as the major names in the business, and may not even have held a major title or worked for a major promotion, they still have a fanatical base that will travel hundreds of miles to see their matches and follow their every word on social media.

It's the fan's right to cheer for whoever they wish; It comes with the price of a ticket or a click on a link. But these wrestlers have fans that take it to the next level. Here are five wrestlers with cult followings.

#1 Colt Cabana

Wrestling's resident comedian is winding down his in-ring career, but he remains a fixture on social media. His podcast is garnering major mainstream attention because of a connection to CM Punk's civil suit.

He had a blink-and-you-miss-it run with the WWE years ago, as Scotty Goldman, but was quickly released along with a slew of newer talent before he could get any momentum going.

Colt Cabana breaks the stereotype of a typical wrestler, choosing to showcase his sunny personality and sense of humour rather than apoplexy and threats.

Why he has a cult following: Colt Cabana is funny, first and foremost. Entertaining the fans goes a long way toward garnering their respect. But Cabana also seems approachable, like someone a fan could sit down and have a beer with. It's his common man vibe and humorous antics that make his fan base so dedicated.