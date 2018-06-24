5 wrestlers WWE couldn't cope without

The guys and girls Vince McMahon simply cannot afford to lose.

The Monster Among Men has won the Money In The Bank briefcase

WWE and its fans were dealt a massive blow earlier this week by the news that Sami Zayn could be out until 2019 after sustaining a shoulder injury. One of the most talented and popular wrestlers on the roster, Zayn will be sorely missed both inside the ring and backstage.

That being said, the company will likely find a way to paper over his absence. While the former Ring of Honor Star is an important part of the Monday Night Raw product, he's never been absolutely fundamental to its success, largely because the company has never shown in him the requisite amount of faith for a concerted main event push.

This, however, raises the question of what would happen if one of WWE's most valuable assets went down with an injury.

In other words, how would they be able to cope if one of those wrestlers around whom storylines and entire divisions are often centered was away from the ring for a period of several months, or even a year?

Here are five they simply can't afford to lose.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been one of WWE's most important wrestlers since his promotion to the main roster three years ago

Already, he's held the Universal Championship more than six months and featured prominently in two major storylines opposite Chris Jericho and, a short while later, Vince and Shane McMahon.

This is no accident either. The fact that he has been entrusted to shoulder this level of responsibility so early in his WWE career (including getting to literally butt heads with the chairman of the board) is indicative of how well he has performed, both on the microphone and in the ring.

Even in the present moment, where he appears to be quite a long way from getting a run at Brock Lesnar's title belt, it seems impossible to imagine an episode of Monday Night Raw without at least an in-ring promo from KO.