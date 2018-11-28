×
5 Wrestlers WWE should look to include in the main roster

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
835   //    28 Nov 2018, 19:47 IST

It will be good for WWE to bring Neville back on the roster
It will be good for WWE to bring Neville back on the roster

Let's face it. WWE is not going through their best time. The ratings are down and they are falling every week. The feuds just don't gain momentum, some are just bottom line boring. Some guys are pushed while the others who have already been superstars are now turned into jobbers which just doesn't make sense anymore.

To add to this, WWE is also suffering from injuries to the best of their wrestlers. Braun Strowman is out of action, Becky Lynch was punched out by an errant Nia Jax who consequently ended up getting the push of her career out of it, Alexa Bliss is out, so are many more.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news.

The SmackDown talent pool looks too depleted while there doesn't seem to be much effort put into making good storylines out some potentially great characters. On the other hand, Raw has become an exercise of shoving characters down out throats will we finally accept them. WWE needs new blood, it needs new talent and there are many that could be the answer to the plight faced by WWE.

#1 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has made huge strides ever since he left WWE
Cody Rhodes has made huge strides ever since he left WWE

Cody Rhodes has really transformed the perception that the world had of him ever since he moved out of WWE and set foot into the other avenues of wrestling. He's done very well for himself ever since.

He joined New Japan Pro Wrestling and proved to be a reliable performer. He's had great matches against the likes of Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada who are two of the biggest names in NJPW.

In recent interviews, Rhodes has given suggestions and dropped a few hints of coming back to WWE. If something like this happens it could be a huge boost for the roster.

1 / 5 NEXT
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
