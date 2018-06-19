5 wrestlers WWE should sign by 2019

These wrestlers would add a lot to the WWE roster!

Pramit Wagh CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 18:31 IST

Two of the best in the world should be in a WWE ring one day.

The world is full of talented wrestlers. There are many wrestling promotions that compete against each other by using the talents they have. WWE, ROH, NJPW and Impact Wrestling are some of the top companies with extremely good wrestlers, but WWE is the most stable brand among them as you all may know.

The WWE usually hires superstars from the other companies as soon as their contracts are over. Many wrestlers like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe and more have been hired in this way by the WWE.

WWE signs new talent from the indies each year. They have already hired some wrestlers this year, but they might be looking to hire some more later on.

Let's have a look at five superstars that the WWE should sign by 2019.

#5 Kazuchika Okada

The Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Kazuchika Okada was ranked number one on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's list of "Top 500 Wrestlers Of 2017". He is a naturally gifted talent who has incredible wrestling skills. Okada, along with Kenny Omega, put on the best match in wrestling history according to the Match Rating System of the respected pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

He has also held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the highest combined number of days. His latest reign was ended recently by Kenny Omega at NJPW's Dominion pay-per-view.

It is less likely that Kazuchika Okada will join WWE; he has been asked in many interviews about whether he would join WWE in future and he made it clear that he had no such intentions. If he were to ever change his mind, WWE would surely aim to hire him.

Okada can deliver quality matches against any wrestler, and coming to WWE would give him fresh feuds. When his NJPW contract is up, WWE may not think twice before offering him a contract.