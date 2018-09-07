5 Wrestlers WWE Should Sign Right Now

Vaskar Gautam

No matter what people say about WWE, it is still the most popular pro-wrestling show across the globe. WWE superstars are instantly recognized wherever they go in the world and receive overwhelming reception.

Although the popularity is in tact, the quality of the product has considerably degraded in the last 4-5 years. This is the reason lesser-known promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, Impact Wrestling, etc. are gaining huge momentum and massive following with each passing day. Therefore, WWE need to import some attractive talent from other promotions to ensure they stay ahead of their competition.

What WWE could really use are wrestlers who can make the audience go nuts with their in-ring ability and mic skills. Here are the '5 wrestlers WWE should sign right now'.

#5 Zack Sabre Jr.

There are very few technically sound wrestlers who compare to Zack Sabre Jr., also known as the "technical wizard", and there certainly isn't a better submission specialist in the pro-wrestling industry than him at the moment.

Zack's in-ring ability is what WWE desperately needs right now. He is someone familiar with the big leagues as he has previously participated in the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classics in 2016, although he never signed a permanent contract following that.

The British wrestler is currently plying his trade in Japan with NJPW. But who knows, with the dire need of technical prowess on Raw and SmackDown, Zack could be the next major wrestler WWE approaches to sign for NXT.

