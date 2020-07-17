Roman Reigns is currently off of WWE television due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with him prioritising his own health and the health of his family over attending episode tapings.

WWE has rolled along without him, as they always do, but it's important to note just how important Roman Reigns is to the company. In the past he has been considered the locker room leader, with many other Superstars looking up to him, and on-screen, he was clearly the top guy.

It would be unfair to say that WWE aren't missing his star power and presence both as an on-screen talent and also in the influence and leadership he displays backstage, especially as several WWE Superstars have come out and said how much Reigns has helped them and their careers.

So, who exactly has praised Roman Reigns for helping them? Well, we're about to tell you in this article of 5 people who credit Roman Reigns for helping their career!

#5. AJ Styles and Roman Reigns

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns

AJ Styles is one of professional wrestling's biggest names and biggest talents. He made a name for himself at TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling before eventually jumping ship to WWE and becoming a top star there.

With that in mind it's hard to figure out how a seasoned pro like him could have benefited from being around Roman Reigns, especially when he was a big star before even going to WWE and meeting Reigns.

Advertisement

However, Styles spoke to Sunsport where he revealed how Reigns helped him:

“You have this indie guy in 2016. This guy from Japan just walked right in there and step in the ring with Roman Reigns. Now the perfect scenario was in place because not everybody loved Roman.

Now he is definitely one of the biggest stars but not everyone loved Roman then and so you have this indie darling, right?"

Styles went on to add:

“And it was like, oh, they made it easy for me to be in there with Roman, because Roman is such a huge star. It only got better from there when I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Roman, one of the pay per views, actually a couple of pay per views I think.

When I’ve got a title opportunity, it was against Roman Reigns. Unbelievable match. I’ve watched it back. Wow. I can’t believe we did all this stuff that was really good."

As you can see, Styles credits Reigns for establishing him as a star in WWE and for putting on some great matches with him. This is interesting as many consider Styles to be one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time, yet Reigns' in-ring work often gets overlooked!