5 Wrestling couples who welcomed a child whilst both were still active in the business

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

There have been a number of babies born into the business in recent years

Every wrestler at some point in their career has talked about how hectic life on the road can be, waking up in one city and going to sleep in another, but it's the life that wrestlers sign up for and seemingly one that many stars are happy to bring a child into.

In recent years, the likes of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, The Miz and Maryse as well as Mike and Maria Kanellis have all welcomed children whilst still performing on WWE's main roster and being able to juggle life on the road at the same time.

This isn't something new for WWE stars and thankfully for the women, the maternity leave gives them enough time to recover before returning, since Maryse famously wrestled just four months after giving birth to her daughter Monroe Sky.

Whilst these three couples are easily the most famous ones to start a family whilst still active in the business, it's worth noting that they are not the only ones.

#5. Wesley Blake and Sara Lee

Wesley Blake and Sara Lee met whilst both performing down in NXT, since Sara Lee was the female winner of 2015's WWE Tough Enough and was handed a contract for one year following her victory.

Lee didn't make the right impression in that year and it was revealed in late 2016 that WWE had decided to release the star from the company. Merely days later, Lee took to social media to reveal that the couple was expecting their first child together, a daughter that they later called Piper.

The couple has since gone on to welcome a son called Brady who was born back in 2019, all whilst Blake was performing on NXT as part of The Forgotten Sons.

