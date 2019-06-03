5 wrestling couples who work for different promotions

Dean Ambrose has signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling while Renee Young continues to be a part of WWE

It is very difficult for celebrities to hide their private life because they are surrounded by cameras all the time. However, in the case of professional wrestlers, there is an additional pressure of the hectic schedule they have to follow.

Let us take the example of Vince McMahon's wrestling promotion, WWE. The WWE superstars are on the road, performing in innumerable arenas worldwide for 300+ days a year. They spend time with their families only when they are dealing with an injury apart from the Christmas holidays they get.

Still, the WWE superstars sacrifice that just for the sake of the entertainment of the WWE Universe.

Given that the professional wrestlers are extremely passionate about wrestling, 9 out of 10 wrestlers tend to have a relationship with a person who works in the same stream. Couples like Aleister Black - Zelina Vega, Andrade - Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins - Becky Lynch, The Miz - Maryse, Tyler Bate - Liv Morgan and many more.

One thing to be noted here is that they all are able to spend quality time with their loved ones because they work for the same wrestling promotion. But, in this article today, we will have a look at those 5 wrestling couples who work for different promotions yet their bond has continued to strengthen -

#5 Jake Something (Impact Wrestling) and Ruby Riott (WWE)

Ruby Riott had once skipped a WWE Live Event to attend a wedding with her boyfriend Jake Something

Ruby Riott has been one of the mainstays of the RAW women's division of WWE. She had made her main roster debut along with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on SmackDown Live. Since then, Ruby Riott has earned multiple title shots at the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. Though she is yet to win a title, Riott has impressed everyone with her charisma.

The man whom she has impressed the most is Jake Something. Known as Cousin Jake Deaner in Impact Wrestling and Dojo Grad in Ring Of Honor, the wrestler has made appearance for multiple wrestling promotions. He is currently a part of All American Wrestling where he holds the AAW Heritage Championship.

The winner, AND STILL AAW Heritage Champion defeating @JimmyJacobsX at Bad Times at the Blue Genie, @JakeSomething_!#AAWAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/87MAmFtwCH — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 1, 2019

