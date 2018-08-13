5 Wrestling legends who could appear in WWE 2K19

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.71K // 13 Aug 2018, 01:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey will be one of the marquee Superstars in WWE 2K19

WWE 2K19 is the newest WWE 2K game which is going to release this October. The game looks promising and great, from what has been revealed to fans thus far.

It's common knowledge that 2K loves to add a diverse cast of characters to the game. Every year, we see new characters added to the game's roster which include current superstars, former superstars, superstars with alternate attires and most importantly legends.

2K has already confirmed the addition of stars such as Ric Flair, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Ricky Steamboat, Randy Savage and Undertaker '02 for the Woo! Edition of the game. However, there may be some more legends who might be added as playable characters to the game.

While the return of certain legends happens to be more than obvious, a few other wrestlers who've been flying under the radar, might return to WWE 2K19 as a playable character. Let us talk about five legends whom we might see as a playable character in the game--

#5 Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool is a former Divas Champion

Michelle McCool is a women's pro-wrestling legend and a former 4-time Champion. She left WWE in 2011 and appeared in WWE '12 for the last time.

Since then she was neither a part of WWE roster nor the WWE game roster. However, McCool returned to WWE this year in January, when she attended RAW's 25th year anniversary episode as well as when partook in the first-ever WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

Furthermore, there is a high probability that she will appear at WWE Evolution the upcoming all-women's PPV. Since 2K would like to add the Women's Evolution storylines to the game, there is a high chance that they will include Michelle McCool in WWE 2K19.

Her two appearances in January also tell us that she does not have any bad blood with the company, so one expect her to be in the game.

McCool is perhaps one of the most underrated female talents in WWE history—perhaps owing to the fact that during her reign at the top of the food chain in the company, women’s wrestling wasn’t quite where it is right now.

The inclusion of McCool in the WWE 2K19 video game as a legend, would be a great way to accord this great former Superstar an opportunity to shine—particularly given the current climate of professional wrestling as a whole and the ongoing Women’s Evolution.

Fans can indeed expect this WWE legend to likely show up in the WWE 2K19 game.

1 / 5 NEXT