5 Wrestling Movies You Need To See

When it comes to wrestling movies, there's the good, the bad, and the awesome.

Professional wrestling has led to its share of movies, whether it’s a matter of movies about wrestling, movies with a wrestling subplot, or movies that just happen to have wrestlers cast in major roles. A prime example is the forthcoming Paige biopic, which benefits from a unique story, and collaboration between WWE itself and The Rock as a producer. Similarly, there are extensive rumours out about a film centred on Vince McMahon and a fanciful take on him launching WWE nationally in the 1980s.

Not all films related to wrestling are created equally. Like wrestling itself, though, some of the fun of encountering a wrestling movie is distinguishing between those that are good, those that are bad, and those that are so bad they wind up good in spite of themselves.

This article takes a look at five particularly noteworthy wrestling movies that every fan ought to see at least once.

#5 No Holds Barred

Zeus was not only a mind-numbing movie villain, but he became a WWE Superstar.

Before WWE Studios was a proper entity, WWE took its first shot at producing a movie with No Holds Barred. The film starred Hulk Hogan as Rip in a world in which wrestling is more real, more popular, and more dangerous than the WWE we know and love from the real world.

This film is largely nonsensical, and as discussed on the How Did This Get Made? podcast, it was reportedly subject to serious rewrites late in the game by Vince McMahon and Hogan himself. Between the oddball plotting and Hogan’s laughably bad acting, the film arrives as something of a cult classic for capturing what WWE thought its fans wanted at the time, and why it was Hogan never made the transition to movie stardom that he and McMahon had originally hoped for.

Add on the historical novelty of WWE spinning the film off into an actual wrestling storyline between Hogan and Zeus and you have a special piece of unintentionally comedic wrestling gold.

