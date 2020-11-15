5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Big storyline planned for Aalyah Mysterio, Roman Reigns' next feud, Multiple WWE legends set to return?

It's been another massive week in the WWE Universe, and since it's Sunday, it's time to take a look back at the rumors from the past week. From a big angle planned for Aalyah Mysterio and Buddy Murphy, to The Undertaker's farewell at Survivor Series, we take a look at 10 of the biggest WWE rumors from the past week.

Also in this edition, we also take a look at how WWE have quietly changed Braun Strowman's character, the future of the WWE ThunderDome, and The Undertaker's possible role in WWE following retirement.

#5 Hope is true - Big WWE storyline planned for Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy?

A triumphant night for the Mysterio family & @WWE_Murphy!



What a way to end the final chapter on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7gI8XW0be8 — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

Aalyah is currently involved in a romantic storyline with Murphy on SmackDown. With Rey Mysterio beating Seth Rollins on the latest episode of SmackDown, all seems to be well in the Mysterio family.

We have already seen backstage reports that have said that Vince McMahon is impressed with Aalyah Mysterio. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE could have big plans for Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy going forward. Meltzer says that WWE could be planning a wedding angle between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy where the latter turns on the Mysterio family:

"I still see certain DNA in the writing of this angle because so much of it is reminiscent of a WWC angle where Konnan, the top heel, was going to marry Stacy Colon, the sister of Eddie (Primo) & Carly (Carlito) and daughter of Carlos that was a big deal one year in Puerto Rico. For what it's worth, at the end Konnan asked her to marry him and eventually the family started to accept him and then he turned on her and said he manipulated the situation from the start. Not to say that's how this turns out but I know Rey has much input in this angle."

The reason we want this rumor to come true, apart from the fact that wedding angles are often fun, is this storyline could see Murphy elevated to being one of the top heels on SmackDown. For someone of Murphy’s talent, this could be the big break to elevate him to the next level.