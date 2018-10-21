5 of the greatest WWE stables

The Shield

Stables are one of the best things in professional wrestling. They have been a huge part of professional wrestling's DNA for decades now from the four horsemen's original blueprint down in the NWA to the nWo's game-changing impact in WCW.

The world of pro-wrestling has seen its fair share of stables and factions come and go over the years. Some of these have been immensely memorable while others have turned to dust with little to no mark left in history.

Stables have been at the heart of some of wrestling's most historic and memorable moments. There is a school of thought stating the great stables like great tag teams are a dying art but while there is certainly an element of truth to this particularly in WWE the global stage is still teeming with great groups.

Here are 5 of the greatest WWE stables.

#5 The Shield

The Most Dominant Stable in WWE History

The Shield is, of course, one of the greatest stables in WWE. Three rookies from NXT debuted on the main roster and changed the WWE landscape forever. The team quickly became the most dominant force in all of WWE. No stable in recent memory has been booked as strongly as The Shield is.

Each of its members has gone on to have a memorable singles run with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins all being Grand Slam champions in the WWE. Hearts broke all across the WWE Universe when Seth Rollins turned his back on his brothers and aligned himself with the authority. in one fell swoop, one of the greatest wrestling stables in the WWE was no more.

Now all three members are on the same page and the trio has reunited and taken down The Dogs of War. The Shield is definitely one of the best stables in wrestling.

