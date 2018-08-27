5 WWE 2K18 characters who won't be in WWE 2K19

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.74K // 27 Aug 2018, 10:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

2K has confirmed Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne as a part of WWE 2K19

WWE 2K19's release is just around the corner. WWE 2K19 is set to release on October 9 and four days early for pre-order of Deluxe Edition, October 5.

While 2K hasn't still confirmed all details of the game, we know that some former WWE stars who were a part of WWE 2K18 roster might not be a part of WWE 2K19 roster.

Let us talk about superstars who were a part of WWE 2K18 roster but won't be a part of WWE 2K19.

#5. Summer Rae

Summer Rae

Summer Rae was finally released from her WWE contract in October 2017 after being on the injured list for more than a year. However, Rae never showed much improvement in the ring. She didn't hold much sway with fans as a character either. WWE 2K fans may expect WWE 2K18 as her last WWE video game appearance for the foreseeable future.

At the age of 34, Summer is unlikely to have another shot at becoming a top-level female star in WWE. Although she might return to WWE in future, it does mean she's on the outside looking in this year. That means no 2K19 roster slot and no cushy royalty check from 2K.

Anyone interested in playing Summer Rae as a playable character might surely switch to WWE 2K18 or past 3 games.

1 / 5 NEXT