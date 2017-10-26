Simulating the next 5 years of Roman Reigns' WWE career

How many titles will "The Big Dog" win by the year 2023?

How accurate is WWE 2K18's Universe Mode?

Love him or hate him, you cannot deny that Roman Reigns has had one of the most successful half-decades in WWE history.

Since debuting on the main roster in 2012, he has won the WWE Championship three times, headlined WrestleMania three times, defeated the likes of Triple H and John Cena, and even retired The Undertaker.

It’s almost five years since “The Big Dog” made his first appearance in a WWE ring, so we thought now would be a good time to take a unique look at what the future might hold for the man from Pensacola, Florida.

Using WWE 2K18’s Universe Mode, we simulated the next five years of Reigns’ career to see how WWE’s new video game rates his chances of replicating the success he has already achieved in the company.

Will he win the Royal Rumble again? How many times will he main-event WrestleMania? Will he break the World Championship record?

The Shield member is almost certain to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, so our simulation begins with that match and covers his subsequent five years in WWE, up to and including March 2023.

Year 1: March 2018 to April 2019

Brock Lesnar was victorious at WrestleMania 34

March 2018 - Reigns loses to Lesnar

At WrestleMania 34, Reigns was able to do something that Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman couldn’t: kick out of the F5. But he couldn’t kick out of a second F5, as you can witness in the video below, and Lesnar retained his Universal Championship. However, it wasn’t long before a feud with Dean Ambrose saw both Shield members re-enter the title picture at Money In The Bank, where Reigns pinned Brock to win the title.

July 2018 - Big Dog dominates

On a July episode of Raw, the new Universal champion warned the WWE Universe that he was “ready for a change”, possibly hinting at a future heel turn. The next week, he picked up a big win over Finn Balor and, after being called out by Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, he went on to retain his title against “The Kingslayer” at Hell In A Cell and Survivor Series.

December 2018 - Title loss & Apollo challenge

It was at this point that things started to go badly wrong for Reigns. He was defeated by Kane and Karl Anderson in non-title matches and then went one-on-one with his most dangerous challenger yet: Samoa Joe. “The Destroyer” won the title from “The Big Dog” at Roadblock and was victorious in their Royal Rumble rematch. This prompted a frustrated Roman to attack Apollo Crews, leading to a WrestleMania 35 match with the Titus Worldwide member, which the former Universal champion won.