WATCH: Wrestling rivalries that were not at all scripted | WWE, AEW

It's well-known that everything we see in WWE and AEW is scripted. From matches to feuds, pro wrestling is pre-determined.

While most on-screen rivals are good friends in real life, some opponents do not hold an excellent opinion of each other behind the curtains.

There have been multiple instances when different stars have gotten into real trouble with each other. Their heat has also paved the way for the stars to collide in the squared circle.

While everything may be fine between most of these former enemies now, there was once a time when these stars were feuding both on and off the screen.

These WWE and AEW rivalries were as real as it gets

The five feuds we have chosen for our list in the video above are:

CM Punk & Hangman Page

The Rock & John Cena

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles & Paul Heyman

Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart

