5 WWE backstage arguments you probably didn't know happened 

In its most simple terms, wrestling is still a job. WWE employs all of its superstars, and some of the time these employees don't get along. When several people are forced to work together in a high-stress environment, it can lead to tension. In turn, this can become both vocal and volatile.

Over the years, there have been many well-documented backstage arguments, including ones between Vince McMahon and Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho, and even Sin Cara's recent antics that landed him in anger management.

The following list looks at just five lesser-known backstage arguments that took place between WWE Superstars, as well as the reasons why.

#5. Kofi Kingston and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

I’m not sure what Vince was trying to accomplish last night, but one thing became very clear: He does not want to see me as WWE Champion.



After 11 years, I finally have your attention...and I’m not going away. See you Tuesday @VinceMcMahon 😉 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) March 11, 2019

Kofi Kingston has been part of WWE's main roster for more than a decade but was only recently able to push himself into a position where he could become WWE Champion.

Kingston's career was derailed many times in his early years. But he's finally in a place where he is seen as a veteran and able to enjoy the job he is doing on Monday Night RAW.

In the lead up to WrestleMania 26, Kofi Kingston was on Vince McMahon's private jet alongside John Cena and Chris Jericho when the WWE Chairman made a comment about Kingston that was deemed "unfair."

Chris Jericho went on to explain the events that followed in his autobiography entitled: The Best In The World: At What I Have No Idea:

"The plane pulled up on the tarmac, and we stayed aboard for a few extra minutes to finish up our drinks. Kofi got up to leave, and Vince made some sort of a jokey comment along the lines of "Maybe you’ll get over one of these days."

After some encouragement from Jericho, Kofi was told to go back and respond to his boss, otherwise he would never respect him.

"Kofi piped up and said with some big-boy bass in his voice, "Vince, do you have a problem with me?" Vince looked at him in surprise as Kofi repeated the question. "Maybe I do," Vince replied. "Do you wanna do something about it?" Kofi swallowed hard, knowing he’d gone too far to turn back now. "Do you want me to do something about it?" "Do you want to do something about it?" Vince repeated as he looked seriously into Kofi’s eyes from his chair. "Do YOU want me to do something about it?" "YOU want to do something—" Vince double-legged Kofi mid-sentence. They scuffled and rolled around in the aisle for a few seconds until Vince got up laughing. "That’s the way to do it!" He belly laughed and got off the plane. Kofi looked at me for justification, and I gave him a big thumbs-up." Jericho wrote.

It appears after this altercation, Kingston had earned the respect of his boss and this could be one of the reasons why the former World Champion has lasted so long in WWE.

