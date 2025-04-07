5 WWE champions who could miss WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is less than two weeks away. The two-night extravaganza will be taking place on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th. The card has been shaping up nicely, with four world title matches. In the women's division, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Title.

Ad

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is currently feuding with Zelina Vega on SmackDown, but there is no word on when Green will face Vega. Given the popularity of the champion, there is a high chance that the company could book Chelsea vs. Zelina at The Showcase of The Immortals.

In the men's division, Jey Uso is looking to win his first world title as he is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, and John Cena is looking for his 17th World Title as he is set to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Trending

LA Knight is also set to defend his United States Title against Jacob Fatu, and the SmackDown tag team scene will likely be showcased. Intercontinental Champion Bron Brokker is feuding with Penta and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, and a Fatal Four Way is rumored to take place for the premium live event.

That said, some champions are seemingly not going to be booked for the show. This article will take a look at five champions who could miss WrestleMania 41.

Ad

While things could change in the next few weeks, it doesn't seem likely any will appear on The Show of Shows.

Below are five WWE champions who could miss WrestleMania 41.

#5. Candice LeRae has no direction for The Show Of Shows

Candice LeRae is a veteran of pro wrestling. Long before joining WWE, she was a top female star on the independent scene. Since joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, she has bounced around between singles work, tag teams, and stables.

Ad

The Poison Pixie is the reigning WWE Speed Women's Champion. She won the title in a tournament shown exclusively on X/Twitter back in October 2024 and has managed to be the sole individual to hold the title. Nobody else has managed to capture it as of yet.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion has recently been absent from WWE TV. The only way Candice will likely make the WrestleMania card is through her current tag team partner, Nia Jax. The pair could be a surprise in the upcoming Women's Tag Team Title contender's gauntlet match and win. Otherwise, there seems to be no hope for LeRae at The Show of Shows.

Ad

#4. Dragon Lee might not make it to WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dragon Lee is one of the most impressive athletes in the WWE. He had an incredible start to 2024 by joining the LWO and teaming up with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40. However, his momentum slowed down in the coming months, albeit partially due to paternity leave. Now, he hopes to make a splash in 2025.

The incredibly talented luchador is the WWE Speed Champion. Ricochet was the first man to hold that belt but eventually lost it to Andrade. Now, Dragon Lee holds it and has held it since November of last year.

Ad

His best hope at being part of WrestleMania 41 will be through Rey Mysterio. The greatest luchador ever might potentially fight Chad Gable at The Show of Shows. If Dragon Lee is lucky, he could possibly be in Rey's corner to counteract American Made.

#3. Ivar & #2. Erik, The War Raiders are defending their World Tag Team Title on TV

Expand Tweet

Ad

The War Raiders are a tag team on Monday Night RAW comprised of Ivar and Erik. They are the reigning World Tag Team Champion, and the two talented WWE stars managed to win the gold a few months ago by defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

The War Raiders and The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are set to battle on Monday Night RAW tonight. Given that they have a televised title match so close to The Show Of Shows, there's a very strong chance that both teams will miss WrestleMania entirely.

Ad

#1. Lyra Valkryia's WrestleMania future could depend on this week's television shows

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lyra Valkyria is an awesome pro wrestler. She joined WWE through the NXT UK brand and later became arguably the top female star on NXT. Now, she is a major force to be reckoned with on Monday Night RAW.

The incredibly gifted Valkyria is the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of a tournament to capture the gold earlier this year.

Of everyone on this list, Lyra is the one to watch in terms of making it to WrestleMania. She will defend her Women's Intercontinental Title against Bayley on RAW tonight. Win or lose, a title shot so close to The Show of Shows likely means the belt won't be defended at the premium Iive event.

However, the Irish star still has a shot of making the card. She and Bayley are meant to participate in a number one contender's Gauntlet match for the Women's Tag Team Title. If they win, the bout could be at WrestleMania, but that's a long shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More