WATCH: WWE couples you might not know about

Several superstars on the WWE roster date fellow wrestlers, whether inside or outside the promotion. From power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to show-runners Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, fans are well aware of many of these famous couples.

However, there are a few relationships that are not well known like the others. While some of these couples have worked together in programming, others may come as a complete surprise to some fans.

These are some couples in WWE and beyond you may not know about

The five couples we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Bron Breakker and Cora Jade

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews

