5 WWE Diva Search contestants you may not know appeared in famous movies/TV Shows

Although many Diva Search contestants did not have a successful career in WWE, a few appeared in famous movies and TV shows.

In the early 2000s, WWE started a talent competition called the Diva Search. It aimed at finding new female talents to join the WWE women's division. The competition was held six times between 2003 and 2013.

In addition to the winners, WWE also signed several other Diva Search contestants. Some of them achieved much more in WWE than those who came out on top. Others, however, could not make it in the pro wrestling business and pursued other careers, including acting.

Here are five WWE Diva Search contestants who have appeared in famous movies/TV Shows.

#5. 2004 WWE Diva Search contestant Amy Weber

Amy Weber participated in the second edition of the Diva Search competition in 2004. Before competing in the Diva Search, Weber was an actress and a model.

Weber has acted in several movies, including Forbidden Games and Joe Dirt. She also played supporting roles in famous TV shows like Saved by the Bell and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Although she finished fourth in the Diva Search competition, WWE signed Weber in 2004. She then became John Bradshaw Layfield's image consultant on SmackDown. A few months later, Weber decided to leave WWE in February 2005.

During her time in WWE, Weber competed in only two matches. At SummerSlam in 2004, she teamed up with Christy Hemme, Joy Giovanni, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, and Tracie Wright to defeat Gail Kim, Jazz, Molly Holly, Nidia, Stacy Keibler, and Victoria in a Diva Dodgeball competition. Weber also defeated Joy Giovanni by forfeit on SmackDown in January 2005.

Amy Weber appeared on Saved by the Bell in 1989

Following her departure from WWE, Weber returned to acting. She took on supporting roles in movies like Unbeatable Harold, The Pumpkin Karver, and Transmorphers. The former WWE Diva also became a producer.

In 2012, Amy Weber released a music album named Let it Rain. Two years later, the 51-year-old appeared in her last movie, Steps of Faith. Post that, she started working as an executive producer for the TV show Welcome Home in 2018. Along with other producers of Welcome Home, Weber was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2020.

Besides her job as an actress and producer, the former WWE Diva works in real estate. She also has her own podcast, Amy Weber Unleashed.

