5 Dream matches that have actually happened

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero shared the same ring in 2002.

Ever since WWE emerged as the biggest sports entertainment company in the world, there have been dream matches. Those few bouts between the best of the best, that the WWE Universe could only imagine happening.

Because, if we're being honest with ourselves, it's not like Stone Cold Vs. John Cena is actually going to happen. Nor will we sadly ever see the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage tear the house down against Eddie Guerrero.

But there are some dream matches, that actually happened, but have since been forgotten to time.

These matches definitely excited those very fortunate fans who were able to witness them live, and whilst we may never see a rematch, they are still by far some of the greatest forgotten gems in wrestling history.

Here are five WWE dream matches, that actually took place.

#5: Randy 'Macho Man' Savage Vs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Austin met the Macho Man in 1995, before joining the WWF a year later.

Two of the biggest stars in wrestling, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage helped define the 80s with his incredible athleticism and colorful looks, whilst 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin made the 90s what it was, with his bada*s persona and feuds with those in charge.

But before Austin even joined the WWE, he wrestled the Macho Man in WCW, competing on a May 1995 episode of Saturday Night.

Coming up short against Savage, Austin would be fired from WCW not long after, with Eric Bischoff famously firing the Rattlesnake via FedEx, saying that a wrestler with such a plain look and demeanor such as Austin's could never reach the highs of being a World Champion.

Joining the WWE in 1996, Austin proved Bischoff, and the world, just how wrong they all were.

