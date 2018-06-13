5 WWE Dream matches we would have loved to watch

Can you imagine if these matches could ever be the main events of the major PPVs?

Can you imagine this bout?

WWE fans love to pair Superstars from different eras against each other. These are match-ups that fans have always dreamt about. Not only would they bring out the best in each wrestler, any of these could also headline a WrestleMania.

It's fantasy speculation at its best but unfortunately, it's limited to your PlayStation. Still here is a list of five matches that might never take place but would have been super awesome to watch.

#5 Chyna vs Asuka

The Ninth Wonder of the World

The 'Ninth Wonder of the World' vs the longest undefeated streak in WWE history.

Chyna was the original wrestling diva with a heady concoction of beauty and muscles. In a time when divas were only used as eye candy, she stepped into the ring against some of the most talented male stars of her time and kicked some butt too.

She won the Intercontinental Belt twice and was a part of the ever popular DX gang. Having beaten male Superstars like HHH and Kurt Angle, few female wrestlers could have even dared to step in the ring with her.

Asuka is currently the number one contender for the women's title in SmackDown. She was also the winner of the first women's Royal Rumble match. She was also one of the longest reigning NXT Women's Champions. Not one to shy away from a fight she is always looking for opportunities to showcase her talent.

And this would be the perfect match for her. Were Chyna still alive, this would be the perfect fillip to The Divas Revolution with a match worthy of headlining WrestleMania. Chyna's brute strength and elegance against Asuka's unusual technique and die-hard attitude would have definitely given us a match to cherish for ages.