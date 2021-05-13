5 WWE dream opponents for MJF

Could MJF appear inside a WWE ring in the future? The current All Elite Wrestling standout hasn't ruled out the possibility of competing on Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown or WrestleMania in the future.

Love him or hate him, @The_MJF's performance at Blood & Guts earns him #WrestlerOfTheWeek 💪 pic.twitter.com/mC43oNDOLm — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 7, 2021

During a recent interview with Steel Chair magazine, the leader of The Pinnacle responded to a question in which he was asked where he saw himself in 3 or 4 years.

Whilst it must be stressed that MJF was firmly in character when answering the question, the AEW wrestler did admit that he is a businessman and would consider other offers:

"Me and my boys, we’re willing to go wherever the money’s at, it’s that simple. Don’t get me wrong, AEW runs deep in me, I don’t want to leave, but I am a businessman at the end of the day, and I can’t help myself if somebody’s got an offer for me, I’m going to listen to it."

Should MJF sign with WWE in the future, there would be a plethora of WWE Superstars that the young AEW wrestler has never faced off against before on a major stage.

Let's take a closer look at five WWE dream opponents for MJF.

#5 Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole vs MJF

Adam Cole holds the record for the longest reigning NXT Champion in the history of WWE NXT

WWE Superstar Adam Cole has achieved it all on the WWE NXT brand. Cole was the inaugural NXT North American Champion, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, holds the record as the longest reigning NXT Champion in WWE history and is the second ever NXT Triple Crown Champion.

While Adam Cole's ability in the ring is without question, it's the former leader of The Undisputed Era's ability on the microphone that truly sets him apart from the rest.

Meanwhile in All Elite Wrestling, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is arguably one of the best promos on the roster. Many of MJF's promos have been critically acclaimed, with critics lauding the young AEW star's ability on the microphone. He is a master of generating heat and getting under the skin of those in attendance and the audience watching at home.

A possible bout between MJF and Adam Cole in the future would be a fantastic match. But it would arguably be just as entertaining on the microphone with the various promos leading into the proposed dream match.

