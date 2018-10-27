WWE Evolution: 5 possible shocks

Ronda Rousey will face Nikki Bella in a Raw Women's Championship match

The first WWE pay-per-view to consist solely of women, WWE Evolution, takes place in Uniondale, New York on October 28.

Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella in what is expected to be the main event, while Charlotte Flair will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing match.

The NXT Women’s Championship will also be defended, with champion Kairi Sane taking on Shayna Baszler in a rematch from TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, but it remains unclear if the NXT UK Women’s Championship will appear on the show.

Another featured match will see WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita join forces against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, while The Riott Squad will face Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya in a six-woman tag.

Elsewhere, the final of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will be contested between Io Shirai and Toni Storm, and there will be a Battle Royal featuring women from WWE’s past and present to determine a new #1 contender for either the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible shocks that could happen at the historic event.

#5 Women’s Tag Titles are introduced

Alexa Bliss will be involved in a tag match

The WWE rumour mill has been running wild over the last few months with speculation that the company could be looking to introduce Women's Tag Team titles in the not-too-distant future.

WWE chief brand officer (and on-screen Raw Commissioner) Stephanie McMahon addressed the topic in July, telling Sky Sports that "it’s something we’re keen on implementing as soon as we are able to".

So, with Evolution on the horizon and fans questioning the importance of the three non-title/tournament matches on the card, what better time to introduce the titles than on Sunday?

The underwhelming build-up to Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James hasn't exactly got fans hyped for the match, but they would definitely care about it if the newly introduced Women's Tag Titles were up for grabs.

