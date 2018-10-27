×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Evolution: 5 possible shocks

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.74K   //    27 Oct 2018, 01:40 IST

Ronda Rousey will face Nikki Bella in a Raw Women's Championship match
Ronda Rousey will face Nikki Bella in a Raw Women's Championship match

The first WWE pay-per-view to consist solely of women, WWE Evolution, takes place in Uniondale, New York on October 28.

Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella in what is expected to be the main event, while Charlotte Flair will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing match.

The NXT Women’s Championship will also be defended, with champion Kairi Sane taking on Shayna Baszler in a rematch from TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, but it remains unclear if the NXT UK Women’s Championship will appear on the show.

Another featured match will see WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita join forces against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, while The Riott Squad will face Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya in a six-woman tag.

Elsewhere, the final of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will be contested between Io Shirai and Toni Storm, and there will be a Battle Royal featuring women from WWE’s past and present to determine a new #1 contender for either the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible shocks that could happen at the historic event.

#5 Women’s Tag Titles are introduced

Alexa Bliss will be involved in a tag match
Alexa Bliss will be involved in a tag match

The WWE rumour mill has been running wild over the last few months with speculation that the company could be looking to introduce Women's Tag Team titles in the not-too-distant future.

WWE chief brand officer (and on-screen Raw Commissioner) Stephanie McMahon addressed the topic in July, telling Sky Sports that "it’s something we’re keen on implementing as soon as we are able to".

So, with Evolution on the horizon and fans questioning the importance of the three non-title/tournament matches on the card, what better time to introduce the titles than on Sunday?

The underwhelming build-up to Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James hasn't exactly got fans hyped for the match, but they would definitely care about it if the newly introduced Women's Tag Titles were up for grabs.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Riott Squad Ronda Rousey Sasha Banks
Danny Hart
ANALYST
Danny is the owner of Wrestle Yard (https://wrestleyard.com). If you enjoy his Sportskeeda articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
Predicting the results for WWE Evolution 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE's Evolution PPV has some problems  
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution Predictions Extravaganza: Match order,...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking the entire WWE Evolution PPV match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Three Matches That Might Headline The...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the rest of the Evolution card after Super...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Tag Teams who could be in contention for the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why last night's RAW was a monumental night for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Match Added To WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the RAW women's division is in such a sad...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us