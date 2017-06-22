5 WWE face turns we need ASAP

These guys and girls can't continue as heels.

There are some wrestlers who are just not booed.

The whole backbone of wrestling has been built on the rules of kayfabe where the good guys – or the babyfaces as they are called – do battle and ultimately triumph over the bad guys – or the heels. It seems like a pretty simple concept, right?

Except in 2017, it really isn’t. We live in a day and age where the fans choose who they want to cheer and who they want to boo regardless of whether these wrestlers are supposed to be babyfaces or heels. The likes of Kevin Owens are cheered relentlessly while babyfaces such as Roman Reigns can’t get a cheer to save their life. It’s a strange time to be a wrestling fan.

One of the major reasons for this upside down world is because of the WWE’s stubbornness in portraying wrestlers as they see fit rather than according to the whims and fancies of the WWE Universe. Perhaps the wrestling world would be a much better place if they actually listened to their audience.

There are a number of heels on the WWE roster today who could benefit greatly by turning face. After all, most of them are being cheered regardless. So, without any further ado, here is our list of five WWE face turns we need ASAP:

#5 Natalya

This is not the face of a heel

Something about Natalya as a heel just isn’t clicking on Smackdown Live. She’s much too likeable for fans to actively boo her and this is creating a sense of apathy about the things the Neidhart scion gets up to in the ring.

A face turn would be the best possible solution. After all, she has all the tools needed to be a top babyface fo the Smackdown Live Women’s Division. She has the legendary family name, a bubbly personality and is one of the more technically skilled wrestlers on the roster.

After her less than stellar run as a heel over the past few months, a change could be exactly what is needed to propel Nattie back into the limelight as one of the top women in the WWE.