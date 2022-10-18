5 WWE families who could rival Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The Bloodline has dominated WWE over the past few years, and it appears that no one on the current roster can match the stable that Roman Reigns created.

That being said, there are several wrestling families that could step up to The Bloodline and even take on honorable members like Sami Zayn to match their numbers.

The following list looks at both real and kayfabe families in WWE that could rival The Bloodline in the coming years.

#5. Current WWE rivals - The Mysterio family

At present, Dominik and Rey Mysterio are part of a feud of their own, but at their very core, they are family, and at some point, the father and son will reunite and be back on the same page.

Mysterio himself has a lot of Lucha Libre friends who could also join up with him to overcome The Bloodline if the former WWE Champion decides he wants one last push toward the world championship before he retires.

Mysterio is one of the most respected wrestlers in WWE history and one of the business's biggest faces, which could make him the perfect challenger for Roman Reigns in the near future.

#4. The Hart Family

The Anoa'i family may be dominating the business at the moment, but one of the best-known families in the industry is The Harts. Natalya is the only active member of the family in WWE, but there is also David Hart Smith working on the Indy's and Tyson Kidd working backstage.

The trio could reunite The Hart Dynasty as Kidd appears to be ready to step back into the ring, he is just waiting for the company to give him the green light. Bret Hart is also someone who could come back and be a decent manager for the team if needed and the WWE Universe would then finally be able to see two of the most prominent families in the history of the business go head to head.

Several other members of The Hart Family, including Teddy and Matt, are currently working on the Independent circuit and could be called in to be part of the storyline.

#3. The Rhodes family

Since Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE, there have been rumors that he could be the man to finally dethrone Roman Reigns. Rhodes is currently out injured but when he makes his return, it's likely that he will be given a push toward the world championship.

Cody is currently alone in the company, but if they are able to convince his wife Brandi and Dustin to make the move over with him and give him the backup that he requires, then he could have a real chance at dethroning Reigns.

#2. Wyatt 6

Bray Wyatt recently made his return to the company and he hasn't come alone. Wyatt 6 have already unveiled themselves but it's currently unclear who is under the masks. Wyatt himself is a former WWE Champion and while there is presently turmoil inside his own family, the star is expected to push for the world championship at some point.

Wyatt 6 could include the star's real-life brother Bo Dallas as well as Erick Rowan, who was once a member of The Wyatt Family. The group has the numbers to easily rival The Bloodline whenever they decide to turn their heads in that direction and it could be a very entertaining feud.

#1. The Paul Brothers

This feud could begin at Crown Jewel since the seeds have already been planted for Jake Paul to be part of the show. While Jake isn't currently part of the company, nothing is stopping him from being part of a storyline with his brother Logan if he signs a short-term deal.

The Paul brothers have dominated every platform that they have stepped into throughout their careers and with Logan Paul set to battle Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, it's hard to believe Jake won't play his part. Even though there are only two of them, it's easy to see the two brothers leaving their mark on The Bloodline and Logan making it clear that he's a future world champion in WWE.

Do you know of any other families who could rival The Bloodline? Have your say in the comments section below.

