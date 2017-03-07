5 WWE Fastlane moments that hinted at WrestleMania 33 finishes

We're well on our way to Orlando.

07 Mar 2017

WrestleMania 33 is almost upon us

Well well well. WWE Fastlane 2017 is officially in the books and boy wasn't that underwhelming? The event that has been proclaimed a pointless B show, more than lived up to its reputation with only a few notable moments standing out above what was a distinctly average pay per view.

Of course, as we head into WrestleMania there's still hope to be had with some of the potential matches on the card.

Which is why we're here today - to find the correlation between the two. Whilst some people may see Fastlane as nothing more than a throwaway, we've decided to try and uncover moments that could actually end up telling us what we're going to see in Orlando at WrestleMania. Sure, these aren't all certainties, but they're definitely possible.

It's the most logical thing we can do right now when you consider how negatively people are responding to last night's show. It's not as bad as it's been in the past, but it's certainly taking away from some of the more enjoyable moments of the event that proved they do know how to book things well - occasionally, that is.

So with all that in mind, let's take a look at five WWE Fastlane moments that hinted at WrestleMania 33 finishes.

#5 The Red Arrow

Neville isn’t going anywhere

After a short period of time without it, Neville returned to using his beloved Red Arrow in order to dispose of Jack Gallagher at Fastlane. It was probably the best main roster Cruiserweight match we've seen since the reintroduction of the division, and that's saying something when you consider the depth of talent that they've got on the 'purple' brand.

But what does this mean for ‘Mania? In our eyes, Neville re-introducing the Red Arrow so late in the build to the big show signifies that he'll be putting yet another challenger away with the move in order to retain his title at the showcase of the immortals.

Perhaps it'll be en-route to a ladder match triumph, or maybe it'll come against The Greatest Man That Ever Lived, Austin Aries. Either way, they wouldn't bring the move back if Neville wasn't going to have an extended run on top.

Onto something a tad more comical.