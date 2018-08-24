Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Female Superstars With the Most Matches of All Time

Archit Sahay
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.94K   //    24 Aug 2018, 08:06 IST

W
Women's Royal Rumble Aftermath

Usually, female wrestlers tend to have shorter WWE careers than their male counterparts. They also usually retire at a younger age. The legendary Trish Stratus and Lita, both retired at 31 years of age! However these days, things are going north as we find people like Shayna Baszler who is now 38 years old and has just 3 years of wrestling experience. In this article, we look at the women from WWE who have wrestled the most number of matches in their careers. As a testament to the successful women's evolution, all five ladies on this list are still active competitors! So, according to 'www.Profightdb.com' as of 24 August 2018, let's find out who these tenacious women are:-

#5 Charlotte Flair: 524 Matches


Enter captio
The Queen

The Queen has been the face of the Women's division for over two years now. She is the perfect combination of strength and athleticism. Over her 6 year WWE tenure, Flair has become the most decorated female superstar of her generation. She is a former NXT champion, a former Divas champion, a 4 time Raw Women's Champion and a two time and current Smackdown Women's champion. Her memorable matches include the ones with Sasha Banks, most distinctively their Hell in a Cell contest, which was the first time a Women's match headlined a pay-per-view. She has also had great matches like the triple threat at WrestleMania 32, the streak ending the match with Asuka and her matches with Becky Lynch and Natalya. With the top prize of the blue brand on her shoulders, she seems more likely than ever to face Ronda Rousey in a dream at Survivor Series.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Charlotte Sasha Banks
Archit Sahay
CONTRIBUTOR
Wrestling fan since 2007
3 Things that must happen at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: 3 Mae Young Classic superstars that must...
RELATED STORY
5 potential dream matches for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why an All-Women's-PPV (Evolution) Is The Right...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Evolution pay-per-view will be good if...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars From the Past That Should Appear At...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Evolution rumors the WWE Universe should know
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus at WWE...
RELATED STORY
What if Ronda Rousey faces Charlotte at Evolution?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE considering turning top female...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us