5 WWE Female Superstars With the Most Matches of All Time

Archit Sahay
24 Aug 2018, 08:06 IST

Women's Royal Rumble Aftermath

Usually, female wrestlers tend to have shorter WWE careers than their male counterparts. They also usually retire at a younger age. The legendary Trish Stratus and Lita, both retired at 31 years of age! However these days, things are going north as we find people like Shayna Baszler who is now 38 years old and has just 3 years of wrestling experience. In this article, we look at the women from WWE who have wrestled the most number of matches in their careers. As a testament to the successful women's evolution, all five ladies on this list are still active competitors! So, according to 'www.Profightdb.com' as of 24 August 2018, let's find out who these tenacious women are:-

#5 Charlotte Flair: 524 Matches

The Queen

The Queen has been the face of the Women's division for over two years now. She is the perfect combination of strength and athleticism. Over her 6 year WWE tenure, Flair has become the most decorated female superstar of her generation. She is a former NXT champion, a former Divas champion, a 4 time Raw Women's Champion and a two time and current Smackdown Women's champion. Her memorable matches include the ones with Sasha Banks, most distinctively their Hell in a Cell contest, which was the first time a Women's match headlined a pay-per-view. She has also had great matches like the triple threat at WrestleMania 32, the streak ending the match with Asuka and her matches with Becky Lynch and Natalya. With the top prize of the blue brand on her shoulders, she seems more likely than ever to face Ronda Rousey in a dream at Survivor Series.

