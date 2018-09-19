5 WWE feuds that were almost real

Some wrestling feuds blur the line between fiction and reality

Wrestling is a funny old sport. While the results of matches are pre-determined, that doesn't stop wrestlers getting infuriated at booking decisions and their fellow professionals.

The industry is notoriously cagey, and while things appeared to have changed somewhat in recent years, the history of wrestling is littered with real-life bad blood between performers.

On occasion, the WWE has capitalised on these real-life issues, allowing superstars to air their dirty laundry in the ring, and using real-life tension to bring the best out of performers between the ropes.

Wrestling is often at its best when the line between reality and fiction becomes blurred, so let's take a look at five WWE feuds where the superstars had legitimate beef with one another.

#5 Matt Hardy Vs Edge

Lita was at the center of the feud between Matt Hardy and Edge

The love-triangle between Matt Hardy, Edge, and Lita was one of the hottest topics in the wrestling world in 2005, and the WWE was quick to capitalise on the situation.

Matt Hardy and Lita were seen as one of the most beloved real-life couples in the WWE, so when Lita left Hardy for Edge in 2005, fans were gobsmacked.

After months of tension backstage, the WWE convinced Hardy and Edge to work their real-life issues into a storyline, with Hardy coming out and attacking Edge on an episode on Raw.

Fans were shocked at what they were witnessing, and they couldn't believe that the two men were able to work together in the ring, given all the heat that must have existed between them outside of it.

Ultimately, Edge ended up coming out on top of the feud and would grow into one of the WWE's top heels, winning multiple championships before his untimely retirement in 2011.

The three former superstars appeared to have long moved on from the issue now, and Matt Hardy has even appeared on Edge and Christian's Pod of Awesomeness.

