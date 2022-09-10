WATCH: WWE feuds that were way too personal

WWE and other pro wrestling promotions have all relied on their feuds. Everything else happening within the kayfabe revolves around these feuds. The better the rivalry, the more interest a company garners from its fans.

Over the years, the buffs have witnessed several amazing feuds inside the squared circle. While some revolve around a title or are casual feuds, others are as personal as it gets.

Whether it began due to a betrayal by a friend or due to getting cheated by romantic partners, some feuds left fans simply speechless.

These on-screen WWE feuds felt too personal

The five feuds we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H

Edge vs. Matt Hardy

Randy Orton vs. Triple H

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

