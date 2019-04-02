5 WWE finishers that were actually stolen from other wrestlers

Guerrero used the Frog Splash to win the WWE Championship, but the move wasn't actually his.

A WWE Superstar's finisher is a sacred thing.

Not only is it the most powerful weapon in a wrestler's arsenal, but it is something that they can be identified with by fans - both new and old.

Finishers can vary in style and effectiveness, but every wrestler has one, and every fan has probably imitated their favorite Superstar's move at some point or another.

You only have to look at Twitter's reaction to Kevin Owens using the Stunner to see just how protective people are over finishers.

And yet, sometimes a finisher will make a career, but also be stolen by a lesser Superstar.

Here are five WWE finishing moves that were actually stolen from other Superstars, and their origin stories.

5# The Go To Sleep

Itami used the move first, though Punk made the GTS famous in WWE.

CM Punk had an incredible career in the WWE.

Not only considered by many the 'Best in the World', Punk held the WWE, World Heavyweight, ECW, Intercontinental and Tag Team titles, and is also a two-time Money in the Bank winner.

Many of these huge title wins came thanks to the Go to Sleep, his finishing move that would see Punk drops his opponents onto his knee from his shoulders.

As some may already know, Punk did not invent the move, which was first used by Hideo Itami.

Going under the name KENTA, the former NXT Superstar made the move a hit in Japan, and was shocked when he saw Punk use it.

Itami even said Punk was "on a list" for stealing the move, though to the majority of WWE fans, the Second City Savior is seen as the originator, whilst Itami's was sloppy seconds.

