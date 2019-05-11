4 WWE Superstars that initially failed to succeed and 1 Superstar that is thriving outside of WWE

Cody Rhodes has shined outside of the WWE whereas AJ Styles has come back and taken the WWE by storm

Since winning Monday Night Wars against WCW 20 years ago, WWE became the leading wrestling promotion in the world. Many companies have tried outperforming them, but all of them failed.

At one point, getting a job in WWE meant success for a wrestler, but things have changed a lot since the past few years. Independent wrestling circuit has evolved a lot in recent times, and many Superstars have found success through that.

Now, WWE employs hundreds of wrestlers from all around the world and it’s evident that everyone doesn’t get things they actually deserve. Apart from a few Superstars, everyone is struggling to get to the top which makes things even more tougher.

In this article, we will look at four wrestlers who failed in WWE initially and 1 that made his name outside of the WWE.

#5 Failed Initially: AJ Styles (ROH, TNA, and NJPW)

AJ Styles

AJ Styles joined WWE in 2016 and made his debut during the Royal Rumble match. His initial months weren’t great in WWE, but after getting victories against John Cena and Roman Reigns, the Phenomenal One became a top Superstar.

However, during Styles’ first WWE run in 2002, he failed to make a name for himself. WWE also offered him a developmental contract, but due to his wife’s college schedule, Styles rejected their offer.

The Phenomenal One joined ROH and TNA and played a significant role in both companies. Styles also worked for NJPW as Bullet Club’s leader, and under his wings, this stable became more popular than before.

Later, WWE offered him a contract again, and this time he accepted it. Now we are in 2019 and Styles is still our favourite wrestler in WWE.

