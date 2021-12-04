5 WWE friendships that turned sour

WWE Superstars are on the road for 300 days a year, many relationships and friendship groups are formed over that time.

Like any friendship in a work environment or at school, there are sometimes minor disagreements or even full-on arguments that can lead to a breakdown. Over the years there have been several WWE Superstars whose friendships have come to an abrupt end.

The following list looks at ten WWE Superstars who were once the best of friends before their relationships turned sour.

#5. Current WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were once the best of friends

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been making headlines over the past few weeks after a backstage altercation on SmackDown. The two women were once the best of friends and came through the ranks in NXT together as two of the Four Horsewomen.

Lynch and Flair have since become two of the most successful female wrestlers in the history of the company. Lynch has broken down several glass ceilings during her time in the company. She became the first woman to be on the cover of the 2K video game series as well as main eventing WrestleMania in 2019.

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history and was also part of that first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event.

The two women were forced to switch championships after moving from their respective brands in the most recent WWE Draft. This led to one of the most awkward segments in SmackDown's history. The two women then had a confrontation backstage after the show, which almost became physical.

At Survivor Series, Lynch and Flair faced off in the most anticipated and tense encounter on the card, with Lynch ultimately coming out on top. After the match, The Man revealed that she and Flair were once close friends and were even in a car crash together, but that it is over now.

