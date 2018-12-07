×
5 WWE gifts for girls this Christmas

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
178   //    07 Dec 2018, 07:05 IST

More and more WWE fans are girls, and there are great gifts available for them this holiday season.
More and more WWE fans are girls, and there are great gifts available for them this holiday season.

In this day and age, there is not as clear of a delineation between girl toys and boy toys. Girls are better empowered than in previous generations, and a lot of the distinctions upheld in past generations have been broken down. That includes that now more than ever, there are girls who are big fans of WWE.

And while girls just as likely to have favorites on the men’s roster as they are from the women, we also stand in a unique period in wrestling history when women are getting more of a fair shake than ever before in terms of TV time and opportunities to shine in featured matches. Indeed, the cast of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and company have broken new ground and it’s a reasonable enough idea to empower the young female wrestling fan by celebrating female WWE Superstars she might look up to for inspiration. This article takes a look at five WWE gifts for girls this holiday season.

#5 The Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch Series 55 Mattel Action Figure 2-Pack

The Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair set is great one for SmackDown fans.
The Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair set is
great
one for SmackDown fans.

It’s hard to deny Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch is the top women’s rivalry in WWE today, highlighted by their sensational Last Woman Standing Match at the Evolution PPV. Lynch, in particular, has caught fire in recent months for her electric heel turn and showing more and more personality as the months go by, most recently peaking when she led an attack on the Raw women’s roster leading up to Survivor Series. Meanwhile, WWE has a lot invested in Flair and she is one of the safest bets from the whole roster to remain in the spotlight for years to come.

This two pack of action figures allows kids to play out their own versions of matches between these two top talents, or simply display them as artful renderings of a pair of SmackDown stars worth celebrating, especially for girls.

1 / 5 NEXT
